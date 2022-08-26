HomeNewsOpinion

Growth or Value? This is the time for style agnostic investing

Shyam Sekhar   •

With inflation, interest rates and global uncertainty making prediction a difficult business, investing is only getting tougher. This is what makes it a better approach to take a nuanced stance rather than take sides between growth and value. Blindly buying any one genre may not work well

Representative Image
The sharp rebound in the Nifty through August made investors sit up and rethink their market strategies. Nobody expected this bounce and more importantly the sharp index move up was driven by expensive quality stocks which the strategists believed were actually in a time correction. The Nifty lost 12.5% between April 1 and June 17 when it hit a bottom of 15293. From June 17 to August 24, the nifty rallied by 15.1%. The net move of the nifty in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers