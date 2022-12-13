HomeNewsOpinion

Green Pivot: World Bank study on India — a wake-up call for climate finance?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

A report, prepared under the aegis of the World Bank, highlights the catastrophic impact of climate on India while citing investment opportunities that the crisis throws up. But where will the finance come from to give shape to such opportunities?

Representative image
Highlights World Bank report quantifies the impact of climate change on India’s economy About 4.5 percent of India’s GDP at risk by the end of this decade because of carbon emission GHG menace an opportunity for investment in cooling technologies The size of such an opportunity is pegged at $1.6 trillion by 2040 which can create 3.7 million jobs India launched ICAP in 2019 to tackle climate challenges that the country faced To realise ICAP goals, pragmatic implementation, robust institutional framework, and adequate financial resources...

