Globalising the rupee: Not a simple task ahead

**** -RBI is trying to step up settlement of external transactions in Indian Rupees -Indian banks have been instructed to deal with Russian banks, as well as 115 banks globally to set up a system for rupee trading -The problem is the system allows trades to be settled only in rupees, without pegging the local currency with any globally accepted currency like the euro, yen, British pound, or dollar -The inherent weakness of the Indian currency is another hurdle -The lack of full convertibility is...