Global supply chain pressures are easing — for now

Valentina Romei in London Delays shorter and shipping costs lower but geopolitics and China’s Covid policy remain a threat Military exercises in the Taiwan Strait do not bode well for global supply chains. Yet, aside from the potential for tensions between Beijing and Taipei to spark disruptions, the logistics snafus that became hallmark of the pandemic-era economy are abating. After a turbulent 18 months — triggered by what industry specialists describe as a “perfect storm” of factors ranging from chronic under-investment and...