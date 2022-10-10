Global supply chain bottlenecks are now lower than at the beginning of the pandemic

Highlights Global supply chain conditions are back to pre-pandemic levels This will ease supply side inflation But other supply side factors, such as oil production curbs, will continue to impact inflation Geopolitical factors may lead to fresh bottlenecks in supply chains Supply side bottlenecks have eased considerably, as the accompanying chart shows. The chart reproduces the New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI), measured in standard deviations from average value. This index integrates transportation cost data and manufacturing conditions. An easing of...