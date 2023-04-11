Global sugar price spike may mean little for India’s sugar mills

Highlights Sugar prices globally are surging on the back of supply fears triggered by dip in India’s output Sugar output, excluding diversion for ethanol, was down by 3.3 percent from year ago as of March end Of the top sugar producing states, Maharashtra witnessed 58.3 percent fall in output While this could mean higher realisations for sugar mills, the government can step in The government can use measures such as stock limits, export duty, stringent quotas and lowering of import duty to keep prices...