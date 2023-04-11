Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Global sugar price spike may mean little for India’s sugar mills

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Global sugar prices are on a tear as the tail end of India’s sugar season is seeing output slump, with the season’s output expected to fall short of estimates

While India was expected to see a marginal dip in output in the current season, runs from October to September, the actual figures indicate a sharp decline in recent weeks
Highlights Sugar prices globally are surging on the back of supply fears triggered by dip in India’s output Sugar output, excluding diversion for ethanol, was down by 3.3 percent from year ago as of March end Of the top sugar producing states, Maharashtra witnessed 58.3 percent fall in output While this could mean higher realisations for sugar mills, the government can step in The government can use measures such as stock limits, export duty, stringent quotas and lowering of import duty to keep prices...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers