Global IT slowdown signals Indian tech’s fall from grace

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is implementing major reorganisation plans to reduce its headcount, for the first time since it was launched nearly two decade ago. It will initially freeze hiring, thus ending an era of rapid growth. The conservative outlook that company founder Mark Zuckerberg outlined caused Meta’s stock price to fall further last week, bringing it down 60 per cent in the current year. The latest announcement comes in the wake of revenue growth slowing and actually falling for the first...