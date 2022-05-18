HomeNewsOpinion

Global fund manager survey says it’s time for a bear market rally

Manas Chakravarty   •

The Bank of America survey of global fund managers points to extreme bearishness, indicating a bounce, but it says full capitulation hasn’t yet been reached

The latest Bank of America survey of global fund managers, carried out between 6th and 12th May, shows levels of risk aversion in the markets are comparable to prior crises moments, such as the Global Financial Crisis and the COVID shock. Here are some indicators of extreme bearishness: Cash levels with fund managers have surged to a 20-year high Global growth optimism is at record lows. The net percentage of investors expecting a weaker global economy over the next 12 months is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers