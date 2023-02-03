Global economy has turned a corner, but the negatives haven't fully gone away

Turning points are always difficult to embrace — if this indeed is one. So let’s accept this half-full glass.

After a dour few months marked by a proliferation of recession calls, global economic prospects are improving. From China’s unexpectedly quick reopening to optimism that interest rates are close to peaking, there’s been a run of good news. Forecasters at the International Monetary Fund, who spent the past year downgrading their numbers, raised their outlook for world growth a smidge.

The lender even went so far as to float the notion of a crossroads, something that economists are usually reluctant to be definitive about. While laying out slightly better projections for 2023, Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas strained not to be too enthusiastic. “The outlook has not worsened this time around, which itself is good news,” he said in Singapore this week. “But it's still not enough.”

Whisper it if you must, but we might be past the worst. Things can still go wrong: Inflation’s retreat from the highest point in decades may stall, the famous lags in monetary policy’s imprint on the economy could reveal themselves to be more severe than thought. China’s comeback could fizzle or Russia’s aggression in Ukraine could take an even more dangerous turn. These aren’t baseline scenarios, however.

