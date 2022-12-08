HomeNewsOpinion

Global chip wars and why Indian policy makers need to keep an eye on them

Prosenjit Datta   •

There are lessons for India in the battle for control of high-end chips being fought currently between the US and China 

Representative image
Highlights The semiconductor chip battle will play a big role in determining which country will set the standards in civil and military innovation, artificial intelligence research and industry 4.0 and 5.0  The US has unveiled a series of steps to deny China access to the latest generation of chips  Supremacy in chips and artificial intelligence will ensure that the US continues to remain the leader in the digital arena for the time being  But it is a dynamic race and the pole position...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers