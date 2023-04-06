Global asset returns show true market risk lies in its complacency

January 2023 began on a pessimistic note, with several economists forecasting a recession in the US, UK and Eurozone in the first half of 2023. The four decades-old Great Moderation was over and a new era, marked by higher rates, persistently high inflation, and a new capital scarcity loomed. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimate for real US GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 came in at 1.7 percent on April 3, down from 2.5...