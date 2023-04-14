 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glencore envisions a super-sized king of coal

Javier Blas
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

The world’s biggest commodity trader sees spinning off a highly profitable mining giant

Coal may be unloved by most, but it’s still consumed by many. Can that demand be parlayed into a newly formed company worth billions of dollars, attracting institutional shareholders that, for the most part, are under pressure to burnish their green credentials?

If you’d have asked me a few weeks ago, I would have said “no way.” But Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest commodity trader, is willing to risk $8 billion of its money to prove everyone — including me — wrong. And having run the numbers, I admit Glencore has a chance — so long as coal prices remain sky-high.

Even today, coal-fired power stations are the world’s biggest source of electricity. Last year, nearly four-in-10 megawatts were produced burning the dirtiest of all fossil fuels. Measured in metric tons, global coal demand has done nothing but increase since the world started to get serious about global warming, up 75 percent from 1997 (Kyoto Protocol), and 5 percent from 2015 (Paris Agreement).

Coal naysayers have gotten it wrong before. When Anglo American Plc spun off its coal business almost three yeas ago, a few short-sellers said the new company’s equity was worthless. The coal business, called Thungela Resources Ltd, opened in Johannesburg at 21.90 rand per share in June 2021; last September, it hit an all-time high of 377 rand.