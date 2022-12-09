HomeNewsOpinion

Gig is big in jobs — Is the shift transient or permanent?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Flexi-staffing is gaining momentum in India even as the overall employment scenario remains worrisome; challenges need to be addressed

Representative image
Highlights Several companies, particularly in the tech space, opting for layoffs The latest unemployment rate remains on the higher side But gig jobs are gaining momentum Employers are preferring flexi-staffing Employees too looking at gig jobs in the absence of permanent employment NITI Aayog has come out with projections for the gig economy Challenges need to be addressed based on NITI tips In almost all discussions on India’s current macroeconomic milieu, the comforting conclusion is that the country has managed its house well at a time the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers