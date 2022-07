Madison Darbyshire in New York Even amid a meltdown in crypto markets, DIY traders who came of age after the financial crisis no longer want to play by the old rules With $1,000 in savings and two US government stimulus checks, Chris Zettler began investing in 2020. First he bought companies he knew, he says, “but then I got bored with it”. He moved on to call options in companies with volatile share-prices, riding the price swings. He used a win...