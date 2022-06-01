HomeNewsOpinion

GDP data confirm recovery from pandemic, but risks loom

Gaurav Kapur   •

Though private consumption managed to surpass its pre-pandemic level, it remained weak by historical standards, highlighting the risks to sustaining growth, especially as inflation is now rising and would dent discretionary consumption 

The annual print confirms that the real GDP surpassed its pre-pandemic level of the fiscal year 2019-20. (Representative image)
The latest GDP data confirm that the economy regained its pre-pandemic size in real terms during FY2021-22, though the pace of recovery lost momentum during the last quarter, as a third wave and heightened global risks slowed down activity. For the full year, real GDP registered a growth of 8.7% from a year ago, after witnessing one of the deepest recessions in the year before. In the fourth quarter of the year, real GDP registered 4.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, as...

