G20: Leaders’ Declaration in Bali sends strong signals for global climate action

Promit Mookherjee
Nov 18, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

The G20 declaration will provide a boost for developing economies in their efforts to secure access to a greater share of the existing global carbon budget to synergise climate action with other development goals

The Indonesian G20 presidency ended with the Leaders’ Summit and the release of the Bali Leaders’ Declaration. This joint statement from the grouping marks a commendable success for Indonesia, given the multiple geo-political crises that have divided many of the G20 countries in 2022. The war in Ukraine, the global energy and food crises, fears of a global recession, an unequal recovery from the pandemic, and the lack of trust between the Global North and the South on climate action were just some of the challenges the Indonesian presidency had to contend with.

Encouragingly, the Declaration has a clear focus on several issues related to climate action. The G20 countries account for 81 percent of energy-related CO2 emissions and 77 percent of global energy consumption. The grouping is increasingly expected to show leadership in the climate discourse and the signals from this declaration will have a strong impact on climate action across the world.

This year’s Leaders’ Summit also coincides with the COP27 negotiations, with the outcomes from the COP negotiations set to be communicated within two days of the G20 communique. Thus, the declaration will also set the stage for some of the key outcomes from the COP negotiations this year and going forward. It is, therefore, worthwhile to take a closer look and read between the lines of some of the key statements from the G20 Leaders’ Declaration.

Energy access and energy security are highlighted as two key goals that must be managed along with the energy transition. The text reaffirms the G20’s commitment to SDG 7 aimed at ensuring “access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” In particular, the focus is on ensuring affordable energy supplies for all countries.

This assumes great relevance given the current energy crises brought upon by the Ukraine War and the efforts by the G7 to implement price caps on Russian oil, which could lead to a substantial rise in energy costs for developing economies. Questions related to energy equity are likely to be a key part of G20 agenda going forward since the next three presidencies will be taken up by developing economies—India, Brazil, and then South Africa. The G20 declaration will provide a boost for developing economies in their efforts to secure access to a greater share of the existing global carbon budget to synergise climate action with other development goals.

Another major takeaway is the renewed resolve from the G20 to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to the ambitious 1.5-degree Paris target and not just the 2-degree target. This statement is substantial since there was a fear that the present energy crisis might force some G20 countries to backslide on previous commitments.