FY23 GDP growth retained at 7% despite slower growth in Q3 and upgraded estimate for FY22

Gaurav Kapur

The outlook for private consumption remains relatively sombre as pent-up demand has been met this fiscal year with a complete recovery from the pandemic

The revised annual estimate for GDP for the current fiscal year and actual data available for the first nine months, real GDP and GVA growth are expected to pick-up to 5.1 percent yoy in Q4.
Highlights Real GDP growth slowed to 4.4 percent in Q3 Growth in private consumption slowed down to 2.1% year-on-year Almost half of this fiscal year’s growth is coming from capital formation on the back of the ongoing government capex push In FY2024, real GDP growth is likely to slow down to around 6.4%  from 7% in the current fiscal year External pressures are going to test the economy’s resilience in FY24 Real GDP growth slowed down to 4.4 percent year-on-year in the Oct-Dec 2022 period (Q3FY23)...

