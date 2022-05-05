HomeNewsOpinion

FX Learn | Which factors do you need to track to become a successful currency trader?

  •

A number of factors influence currency prices and while technical matter in the short run, fundamentals matter in the long run. Here’s a primer

Representative image
Yogesh Nanda and Jitendra Jain When we read that $1 will fetch Rs 76, we know that’s how many rupees one can get by exchanging a dollar. We learnt more about this in our previous article on the basics of forex trading. The question that comes to mind is who decides this conversion rate and how do we arrive at that rate? In this article, we will try to understand the factors that decide the currency conversion. The foreign exchange rate...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers