FX Learn: Non-directional trading using options? Here's how

In our previous article, we learned option strategies for trading directional moves in currency. Today we will learn another dimension of option trading, non-directional trading. What makes option strategies more popular is its flexibility. We can express the same view in many ways, depending on our risk appetite. As there are 4 basic option trades Buy call, sell call, buy put and sell put, we can form many combinations of strategies just by combining these 4 basic strategies. When we...