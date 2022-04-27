HomeNewsOpinion

FX Learn | Currency trading: The basics explained

Currency trading is a less explored corner of the market among individual traders. In a new series, we take you into the world of currency trading, starting with the basics

Yogesh Nanda and Jitendra Jain Many people may have traded in equities or commodities. But there is a high-potential market that few people are aware of: currency trading. There are many reasons that make currency trading a very lucrative opportunity. We started tracking currencies in mid-2019 and after doing some data analysis decided to trade straddles in USDINR [straddle means selling call and put in USDINR - and we make money if the underlying trades in a small range - we...

