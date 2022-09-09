Freight rates are raising the red flag, time to fasten seat belts

Freight rates have continued to fall as a result of shrinking demand for goods. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, reduced port congestion, along with weaker cargo arrivals, were the major reasons behind the significant decrease in freight rates. Dry bulk freight rates historically peak in the third quarter; however, this year it has peaked during the second quarter. S&P’s Freight Rate Forecast models predict the Baltic Dry Index to fall about 20 to 30 percent for the year, before recovering slightly...