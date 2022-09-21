HomeNewsOpinion

Fourteen Years Later: Forgotten lessons from Lehman Brothers and the GFC 

Ajay Bagga   •

Policy makers must heed the lessons from their failure to bail out Lehman Brothers in 2008 and be mindful of the risks of too much monetary tightening

The US Treasury allowing Lehman Brothers to fail and pose a systemic risk is still the subject of many academic studies
It was early 2007. My good friend, the head of a foreign asset manager’s joint venture with a hallowed Indian investment banking firm, had returned from a US trip. We were meeting at a formal reception for fund house CEOs, to meet a visiting senior from the asset manager. My friend told the gathering about how he was worried about the US housing market and the stress in the subprime loans segment. Hardly anyone paid attention to him. The Indian...

