Four investment themes for 2023 and beyond

The world economy faced deep turmoil in 2022. A series of challenges were posed, which include clingy inflation, high-interest rates, de-rating of private markets, geopolitical uncertainties led by the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war, and headwinds in China due to COVID and political tension with Taiwan. All these challenges have led to tighter financial conditions and weakened global economic activity. India too hasn’t remained insulated from these macro developments and is likely to be impacted further in 2023, albeit...