Fortune is at the middle of the pyramid in an evolving Indian market

Lured by the fortune-at-the-bottom-of-the-pyramid theory, the world’s largest multinational companies made a beeline for the Indian market in the 2000s. But they were in for a rude shock. These companies were sold the notion that India was a large consumer market comprising a prospering middle class that was around 200-300 million big in size, or almost as big as the US, and bigger than many large European countries put together. Tickled by the idea, to exploit the growth potential of the newly liberalised market that was beginning its full-scale consumption journey, these companies hurriedly set up shop in the country only to discover that the number of consumers who could actually afford their products was way too small.

Eric Stamminger, President, Adidas, for example, had told this writer in 2006 that upon entering India, the sports shoemaker discovered that its real addressable market was only around 5-6 million. And even these consumers were not easy to tap. Stamminger and various other marketers found that the Indian middle-class consumer was conscious of brands but wouldn’t buy a product only for its logo; the price tag was a big determinant in her purchase decisions.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), P&G, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, LG, Samsung, Adidas, Reebok, and many such consumer products companies would vouch for the challenges they faced in sustaining themselves through aggressive marketing campaigns, massive discounts and painful price wars that were fought to win over Indian consumers during the 2000s.

Shift In Consumption Landscape

