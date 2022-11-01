Forget energy, Russia's latest action can trigger a food crisis

Russia backtracked from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains Wheat supplies to Africa and the Middle East expected to be affected Ukraine ranks among the top five global exporters of barley, corn and wheat and 46 percent of the world supply of sunflower oil Agro commodity prices shoot up on Russian action Kremlin warned against the continuation of the deal and said Russia will not guarantee navigation safety Food inflation will add to energy inflation to keep interest rates elevated While the world markets were...