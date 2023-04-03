Moneycontrol
Foreign trade policy — Breaking tradition, building hopes 

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Being open-ended, the new Foreign Trade Policy gives the government the headroom for a quick response to any adverse external shock 

The FTP 2023 has introduced some transformational measures such as the internationalisation of the rupee, a push for e-commerce exports, and an improvement in the ease of doing business through digital governance
Highlights The new foreign trade policy does not have any end date  Policy tweaks will be carried out as and when required Focus on rupee trade, e-commerce Overall export target of $2 trillion by 2030 FTP focuses on merchandise trade Credit support and service exports will be crucial for FTP success Fine print key to the dynamism of the new FTP The wait is finally over. After several extensions to the trade regime that started in 2015, the central government last Friday (March 31) unveiled a new...

