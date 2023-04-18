 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign airlines have dominated Indian skies, time now for Indian carriers

Jitender Bhargava
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Indian aviation can grow and prosper if Indian carriers seize the opportunity to expand their network, which should include long-haul sectors

Air India along with other Indian carriers needs to aggressively spread their network and be the major beneficiary of India’s growth story. (Representative image)

Most countries and entities dealing with the Indian government since 2014 have realised by now that it is difficult to extract a favourable decision unless it is beneficial from India’s perspective. This is true even for bilateral seat entitlements for foreign airlines operating services to and from India. The policy pursued by the Narendra Modi government since 2014 has reflected a total change from the one followed by the UPA dispensation in the preceding decade.

Foreign airlines, through their respective governments, then managed to not only extract disproportionate additional seat entitlements but also access to more and more Indian cities. This helped them funnel traffic from Indian cities to their respective hubs for onward transportation of passengers to various destinations in Europe and the US. Most carriers in the Gulf and South-East Asia can attribute a major part of the growth achieved by them to the strength of the Indian market. So much so that with the market share that Emirates commanded a few years ago, it came to be dubbed as India’s national carrier.

Foreign Airlines Gain

The Indian skies became dominated by carriers that did not even exist when JRD Tata gave India a head-start by commencing international services in 1948. Yet, policymakers were not spurred to take corrective action. The government of the day sought the easiest way out to meet the rising demand. It allowed rapid growth of capacity available without a care about who was providing or what consequences it could have on the Indian aviation industry in the long run. If the government did formulate any grandiose plans, it invariably failed due to shoddy implementation.