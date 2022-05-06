HomeNewsOpinion

For the poor in India, there’s no money in JAM

R Srinivasan   •

India’s lenders will have to transform their mindsets and look at people at the bottom of the pyramid as potential customers, rather than social responsibility statistics to be ticked off in an Excel sheet 

A person working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MNREGA scheme (Image by PradeepGaurs/Shutterstock)
It has been touted as the most transformative digital financial inclusion effort in the world. The combination of the Jan Dhan Yojana – the government’s scheme to give every Indian access to a bank account – along with the use of mobile-enabled financial technologies, and the unique digital identity offered by Aadhaar, popularly called the JAM trinity, was not only supposed to reach banking to the unbanked, but also bridge the digital divide, and leapfrog access barriers through mobile...

