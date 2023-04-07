 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
For America's social media savvy politicians, CEOs summoned for hearings are just perfect for grandstanding

Beth Kowitt
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

With politicians getting bigger payoff for creating TikTok and Twitter moments rather than actual laws, CEOs are getting caught in the crossfire of political partisanship with Congressional hearings reduced to spectacle and nothing else

Former Starbucks Corp CEO Howard Schultz appears before Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ committee on labor in Washington DC. (Source: Bloomberg)

Last week former Starbucks Corp CEO Howard Schultz made the trek to Washington DC to appear before Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ committee on labor. The week prior, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got thoroughly grilled by the House on data privacy and national security. Expect that it will soon be finance industry bigwigs who get their turn on the Hill answering for the banking crisis.

Hauling executives before Congress has long been a grand Washington tradition, going back to the early 1900s — think Andrew Carnegie testifying on anti-trust issues or John D Rockefeller Jr on labor conditions. For executives, if done right, it’s a delicate dance of lobbying, diplomacy and public relations.

But in the current political climate, playing the role of patsy for both the left and the right is now an even bigger part of the mix. Heightened partisanship and big business’s shifting relationship with Republicans has fostered an environment that is both hostile to industry as well as more likely to get CEOs caught in the crossfire of political aggrandizing. With politicians getting bigger payoff for creating TikTok and Twitter moments rather than actual laws, we’re missing out on a rare chance to extract anything useful or revealing from some of the world’s most influential businesspeople.

It’s an equation that rightly has corporate America on edge. Companies are hiring lawyers and consultants to not only prep their executives for testimony, but also to guide them on how best to respond to an influx of informal inquiries from legislators so that their CEOs don’t end up in hearing rooms to begin with.