Flash PMIs show strong growth in major advanced economies, despite banking panic

The Flash or Advance Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the major advanced economies—the US, Eurozone, UK and Japan—show robust growth momentum for the current month, despite the banking panic. That will increase the dilemma for central banks. The headline for the US Flash PMI says it all: ‘Fastest uptick in US private sector business activity for almost a year, as new orders return to growth, but selling price inflation accelerates.’ What is notable is this has happened despite the banking...