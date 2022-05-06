First Take | Mindtree-LTI merger: a logical step forward for L&T’s IT champs

Larsen & Toubro’s decision to merge Mindtree with Larsen & Toubro Infotech has not come as a major surprise. Mindtree and L&T Infotech are in a business—IT services—where scale and spectrum of services play a determining role in winning large orders, crucial for long-term growth. The combined entity can target $100 million projects, currently largely restricted to frontline IT services companies. The new entity, to be called LTIMindtree, will be able to offer full scale services. “It (merger) will also aid...