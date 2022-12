Eric Platt and Kate Duguid in New York, Tommy Stubbington and Jonathan Wheatley in London and Leo Lewis in Tokyo After a decade of falling interest rates and central bank largesse, global financial markets are facing a reckoning. Soaring inflation is being met by rising interest rates, the slowing of central bank asset purchases and fiscal shocks, all of which are sucking liquidity, the ability to transact without dramatically moving prices, out of markets. Violent, sudden price moves in one market can...