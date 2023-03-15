 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fertiliser Subsidy: Scrap pricing scheme and decontrol urea

Uttam Gupta
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Bureaucrats are micro-managing the operations of urea plants through the New Pricing Scheme. This is the surest way to scuttle any initiative to cut costs and improve efficiency

The genesis of NPS lies in the Union government asking manufacturers to sell urea to farmers at a low ‘uniform’ price. (Representative Image)

In the context of the debate over increasing fertiliser subsidy, a major issue that often escapes public attention is the New Pricing Scheme (NPS) for urea. The genesis of NPS lies in the Union government asking manufacturers to sell urea to farmers at a low ‘uniform’ price unrelated to the cost of production and distribution, which is higher, and its promise to reimburse them the differential amount as a subsidy. The production cost for the purpose of arriving at eligible subsidies includes both fixed and variable costs.

The variable cost includes the cost of energy (supplied primarily from natural gas), cost of bags and water and electricity charges while fixed cost includes charges such as interest, depreciation and return on capital (the scheme allows 12 percent post-tax return on shareholders’ funds), overheads, wages and salaries, etc.

The NPS, in vogue since 2003-04 is the new incarnation of an earlier scheme called the Retention Price Scheme (RPS) that was launched in November 1977. That was ‘unit-specific’ meaning every producing unit was paid on the basis of cost specific to it. In contrast, the NPS was designed as a group-based uniform pricing scheme, whereby each unit in a given group carved out on the basis of feedstock and vintage - as per the recommendation of the Expenditure Reforms Commission (ERC) in 2000 - was to get the same subsidy amount. This was mooted as a transitory arrangement, leading to the eventual decontrol of urea.  The ERC had proposed a five-year roadmap for this to happen. But the grouping concept remained on paper. NPS relapsed into a unit-wise dispensation.

The NPS  administered by the Department of Fertilisers (DoF) has gone through several modifications – the latest being the New Urea Policy-2015 or NUP-2015 notified on May 31, 2015. Out of a total of 30 units, the policy is applicable to 25 gas-based plants; the remaining five were left out as these were not connected to the gas pipeline network when NUP was introduced.