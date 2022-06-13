HomeNewsOpinion

Fear of the Fed

Manas Chakravarty   •

A research paper by Lawrence Summers finds that the disinflation the US Fed has to achieve today is similar to that of the Volcker years, which means a recession is on the cards 

One of the investor concerns is the impact higher inflation will have on the Jerome Powell-led US Fed’s policy --whether it will be forced to tighten even more than earlier anticipated.
The US market plunged last Friday, as retail inflation accelerated to 8.6 percent in May, a four-decade high. Talk of a peak in inflation had been gaining ground and the new print will scotch that. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland provides an inflation ‘nowcast’, which suggests a year-on-year inflation rate of 8.62 percent at present, not an encouraging sign that US inflation is going to lose steam anytime soon. There are two worries about inflation. One of them is that...

