Failure to close the deal may be a blessing in disguise for Bisleri & Tata Consumer

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Some unions are best broken before they are sealed. Take the on-off deal between Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) and Bisleri International for the potential acquisition of the latter's bottled water business. After two years of talks, and a near-firm handshake, the sale has now been called off. While the exact reasons for the breakdown aren't clear - reports indicate that price might have been the issue - the final outcome may be the best result for both parties

Selling Bisleri, a high-volume, low-margin product, didn’t make much sense for the Ramesh Chauhan-led group. The eponymous brand is the clear leader in a booming market. According to GreyViews Research, India's bottled water market was valued at $22.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $36.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6 percent from 2023 to 2030.

Genericisation of Bisleri

Producing bottled water isn't a complex business requiring any great technology. What’s more, there is hardly any threat of another product upending the tried and tested, though companies keep experimenting with variants and flavours. The key determinant of success then is the brand and in this Bisleri has an almost unassailable position as a generic for the product much like Xerox, Band-Aid, Post-it and Jacuzzi. Customers often ask for a Bisleri when they want to buy a bottle of water.