Failing Nirbhaya: Lessons from the ten years of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2013

Neha Singhal & Naveed Ahmad
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Though the 2013 amendments to criminal laws recognised new offences like stalking and increased punishments for many sexual offences, it has failed to tackle sexual and gender-based violence, due to acts of omission and commission by police and courts. From dealing with such systemic biases to tackling intimate partner violence, many issues remain unaddressed

Recently published research shows that a large number of cases involving gender-based violence fail to enter the system, even when the victim dies. (Representative Image)

The 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape sent shockwaves across the country. Parliament, responding swiftly to the public outcry that followed the incident, amended a host of substantive and procedural laws relating to crimes against women. It recognised many new offences, including acid attack and stalking. It also increased punishments for six offences under the Indian Penal Code [‘IPC’], including permitting the death penalty for repeat rape offenders.

Ten years into the enactment (the amendments were passed by Lok Sabha on March 19, 2013, and Rajya Sabha two days later) of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2013, [‘2013 Act’] we find that the rate of crimes against women has risen from 41 in 2012 to 64.5 in 2021. These cases battle tardy investigation, judicial apathy and gender insensitivity.  Further, for every case that finds its way into the system, there are many that go unreported. This is particularly true for cases involving intimate partner violence.

Sexual Violence Cases

The 2013 Act attempted to keep up with evolving notions of coercion and “consent”. It defined consent to be an unequivocal voluntary agreement to engage in a particular sexual act, either through verbal or non verbal communication. But even as the law attempted a nuanced view of consent, it continued to disregard the issue of marital rape. The ramifications of this are self evident – an analysis of National Family Health Survey of 2015-16, showed that 99.1 percent of sexual violence cases had not been reported.