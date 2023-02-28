Extreme global weather can break UPL’s growth tempo 

Highlights FMC expects the crop protection market to grow in low-single digits this year Inventories are high in the global agrochemical market Easing input costs and high inventories limit scope for price hikes UPL’s adjusted volumes grew just 2 percent in the nine months to December 2022 UPL prides itself in delivering double-digit revenue growth—sales rising by at least 10 percent. Revenue in the last three fiscal years increased by 13.5 percent per annum on an average. The company is confident of delivering similar...