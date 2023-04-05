Moneycontrol
Expect RBI to take a pause, forward guidance by the MPC may be open ended

Churchil Bhatt   •

Rate hikes, subsidies and price caps are temporary and symptomatic fixes to structurally high inflation. This is not to suggest that RBI should look to ease monetary conditions, but that given enough time, existing monetary policy is already restrictive enough to address our current inflation situation 

Unlike its peers, RBI is ahead of the curve in fine-tuning both the price and size of the money in the economy
Highlights MPC will be faced with two opposing factors -  turbulent global economic landscape and a healthy reasonably well-insulated domestic economy Banking crisis and its fallout in the developed economies hasn’t made central banks there slow down on their rate hikes yet The bar for economic damage needed to pause is now high, even higher for central banks to pivot OPEC and El Nino can upset inflation trend but slowing global economy and supply side measures can offset these RBI monetary policy is already...

