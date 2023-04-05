Expect RBI to take a pause, forward guidance by the MPC may be open ended

Highlights MPC will be faced with two opposing factors - turbulent global economic landscape and a healthy reasonably well-insulated domestic economy Banking crisis and its fallout in the developed economies hasn’t made central banks there slow down on their rate hikes yet The bar for economic damage needed to pause is now high, even higher for central banks to pivot OPEC and El Nino can upset inflation trend but slowing global economy and supply side measures can offset these RBI monetary policy is already...