Execution issues continue to dog India’s infrastructure ambitions

R Srinivasan   •

A flash report prepared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in October last year said one in five infrastructure projects was delayed by more than five years, and cost overruns had reached a staggering Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

The modernisation of the New Delhi Railway Station project was one of the showcase infrastructure projects that the government wanted to present before the 2024 elections, both as a model of the kind of aspirational infrastructure it aims for under its ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline plan, as well as an example of its ‘new and improved’ Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Unfortunately, that looks unlikely to happen. Getting the PPP model right proved more difficult than thought initially and it looks...

