 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

EWS Reservation | Why MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan are not on the same page

​Rejimon Kuttappan
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Both Vijayan and Stalin are ‘comrades-in-arms’ when federalism is threatened by the BJP-led Union government; not when it comes to EWS reservation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (left) and TN CM MK Stalin (right) at a conference on ‘State Autonomy’, in Chennai. (PTI/File)

Happy Birthday to my dear comrade and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala Thiru @pinarayivijayan / Wishing you more power to keep Kerala fortified against the divisive forces and show the might of the States in the unity of the Nation.

The above was a birthday greeting shared on Twitter by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 77th birthday, on May 24.

Both Vijayan and Stalin are ‘comrades-in-arms’ when federalism is threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government, or when the Centre moves to make Hindi India's national language.

Both Stalin and Vijayan are mostly on the page as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) share common interests in social justice. On November 15, Stalin sent his emissary, DMK parliamentarian Thiruchi Shiva, to Kerala to participate in a protest led by the Higher Education Protection Forum in front of the Governor's residence as a sign of 'camaraderie’. The Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan are at loggerheads on different issues, mainly in the appointments of vice-chancellors to different universities in the state.

However, where the two leaders disagree are on the November 7 Supreme Court of India verdict that the 103rd Constitution amendment and economically weaker section (EWS) reservations were constitutionally valid.

The amendment provides up to 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections other than backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes in higher educational institutions, and initial recruitment in government posts. The reservations also apply to private unaided institutions, except for minority educational institutions.