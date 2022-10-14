ESG concerns herald jute industry renaissance

There is life after death, at least in the world commodities. Take jute. The wonder fibre of the industrial age that was eclipsed by synthetics has now come back into the fray, with the world turning to biofibres while walking away from non-biodegradable materials. Jute is now being used extensively to make reusable shopping bags, preferred by retailers and customers in countries across the world. Moreover, jute is now a decorative fashion fabric being popularised by designers. The fibre is even finding...