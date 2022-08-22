Erratic weather poses risk to farm inputs sector

The kharif 2022 season is proving to be a difficult one for companies selling farm inputs. The season began on a subdued note--the slow progress of agriculture activity weighed on sales volumes of agrochemical companies in the June quarter. Now, kharif crop sowing is lagging 2021 levels by a notable margin. If crop sowing trends do not improve, then it can reduce the addressable market for farm inputs' providers, even though firm crop prices hold out hope. Kharif crop acreage as of August 12 is...