Equitable, open and transparent global arms trade to remain a distant dream

Bhartendu Kumar Singh
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

We need more nationalism, a techno-security mindset amongst importing countries, an entrepreneurial society and a will to innovate amongst the national military industrial complexes to come out from the perpetual ‘technological dependence’ over a few arms exporting countries

The global arms trade is less about the sale of weapons and weapons platforms to other countries and more about the restrictive proliferation of defence technology and weapons. (Representative image)

Technology protectionism is ubiquitous in the international arms trade. Therefore, recent German whispers to collaborate in the P75I diesel-propelled submarine construction could be a favourable and concrete step towards manufacturing strategic weapons and weapons platforms in India. However, only a month ago, the AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) countries agreed on a restricted high-technology nuclear submarine manufacturing deal for Australia. The common narrative emerging from the two contradictory pitches is unambiguous – defence technology, whether in submarine or other fields of warfare, is highly protected despite proliferation attempts by many countries.

Reluctance to share technology

In the first instance, the German whisper comes at a time when different companies, reputed for building submarines in their countries, have either withdrawn from the Request for Proposal (RFP) floated for this purpose in July 2021 or may not withstand the cannons of ‘strategic partnership’ when the bidder is finalised in due course. Part of the reason for withdrawal by many of these companies was their reluctance to share the air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology under the ‘strategic partnership’ model for building the submarines. While India operates many types of submarines including nuclear-propelled ones (Arihant), it does not have submarines with AIP technology.

The hesitation of advanced countries in sharing new technologies in defence with other countries is also evident from the AUKUS deal on submarines signed in mid-March this year. This allows Britain and subsequently Australia to benefit from the US monopoly of advanced technology in jointly producing new generation nuclear submarines. The group has categorically rejected the inclusion of any fourth country as a prospective partner in the submarine deal. These include countries like India, hitherto a close partner with the AUKUS countries in different diplomatic platforms.