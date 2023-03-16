 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Entry of Foreign Law Firms: A 1991 moment for the Indian legal industry

Kaustubh Mehta
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

The BCI notification allowing foreign law firms to operate in India will stimulate healthy competition and impel extraordinary growth. Government must negotiate and remove barriers that prevent Indian and foreign law firms and lawyers from practising in each other’s jurisdictions

In this age of collaboration and integration, we must expect this move to precipitate new possibilities for not only the legal fraternity but the economy as a whole. (Representational image)

The stream of optimism which engulfed the nation owing to the 1991 economic liberalisation is set to repeat itself, for the legal field. In a momentous decision, the Bar Council of India permitted foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India on the basis of reciprocity.

As of now, overseas law firms will operate in the non-litigious areas such as arbitration, foreign law and international legal issues. The dilemma of whether or not to globalise the nearly US $1.25 billion legal services industry finally culminated in the right decision to open up the sector, which could do with some stimulation by foreign players.

Big Benefits, Opposition Too

This step will give an impetus to the free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India, which is still in the works. Impelling economies to give greater access to each other’s services sectors will be greatly beneficial for Indian firms too.