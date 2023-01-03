HomeNewsOpinion

Ensuring pharma quality is vital for both national and industry health

Subir Roy   •

Recent international incidents related to cough syrups exported from India raise several questions about the industry and regulatory oversight

Quality medicines are needed for patients to regain good health. They are also essential for the pharma industry to survive.
Within two months close to 90 children have died in two countries, Gambia and Uzbekistan, after consuming cough syrups contaminated with deadly chemicals that should not be found in any medicine. These medicines were manufactured in India by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in the case of Gambia and Marion Biotech in the case of Uzbekistan. A Gambian parliamentary committee has concluded that the deaths due to acute kidney failure can be linked to the children taking cough syrup manufactured by Maiden. WHO...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers