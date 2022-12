Colby Smith in Washington As Federal Reserve officials prepared to kick off their final policy meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, they received some welcome news: inflation, which has been running at multi-decade highs for more than a year, fell decisively in November. The better than expected data, which followed a moderation in October, sparked hopes the Fed might not have to inflict as much damage on the economy to bring inflation back down to its 2 per cent target. But if Fed...