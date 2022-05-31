Embracing the Metaverse is becoming a business imperative

When it comes to creating a focused digital customer experience, the metaverse is one of the next big things, and a growing number of brands are looking for ways to leverage it. Metaverse is a persistent, online, 3D concept that combines many different visual spaces. You can think of it as a future Internet iteration. Metaverse will allow users to work, collaborate, play, and interact together in these 3D spaces. When we look to the future, big tech giants are...