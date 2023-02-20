El Niño is likely coming, get ready

The benign weather phenomenon La Niña which had entered its third year since last September, is unlikely to continue through the current year and is likely to give way to neutral weather conditions or the adverse El Niño phenomenon, marked by warm temperatures and rainfall deficits during India’s southwest monsoon season. Farmers and policy makers need to prepare for high temperatures and inadequate rain during the kharif season which can adversely affect the country’s main cropping period. Excessive heat will...