HomeNewsOpinion

Economic Survey 2023: Risks to private capex cycle linger

Vatsala Kamat   •

Past economic cycles have shown that a global slowdown can, with a lag perhaps, have a “knock-on” effect on the domestic capex cycle

Domestic interest rates are in an upward trend, which could slow the pace of capex and make corporates wary of borrowing. (Representative Image)
Undoubtedly, the central government’s efforts to sustain capital expenditure (capex) and consumption demand during the pandemic-led challenges helped trigger the private capex cycle in the country. If a loose monetary policy helped fuel demand for goods, the capex on public infrastructure kept the wheels of production and supply moving. Chapter 9 of the Economic Survey 2022-23 states “Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) as a share of Gross Domestic Product in H1(first half) of FY23 was the highest among all half...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers