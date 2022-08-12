Easing US inflation: What does it mean for Indian stock markets?

The US inflation print for July was promising. Inflation in the US eased off the 40-year high of 9.1% reached in June. In response, global markets have rallied, and, in this article, we shall look at the reasons behind this newfound optimism, and whether it is likely to sustain. Unscrambling the global rally US inflation has been on an almost monotonic upward trend since the beginning of 2021. The initial phase of rising inflation was along expected lines as dovish monetary...